Insider Buying: DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.92 per share, for a total transaction of $86,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,718.76. This represents a 2.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
DT Midstream Stock Performance
Shares of DTM opened at $93.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.93 and a 200-day moving average of $94.13. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $114.50.
DT Midstream Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 91.11%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in DT Midstream by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 145,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after acquiring an additional 100,825 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $764,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $771,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 57.6% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 185,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,576,000 after purchasing an additional 67,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.
DT Midstream Company Profile
DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.
