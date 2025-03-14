Insider Buying: DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.92 per share, for a total transaction of $86,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,718.76. This represents a 2.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM opened at $93.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.93 and a 200-day moving average of $94.13. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $114.50.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 91.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on DTM shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DT Midstream from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in DT Midstream by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 145,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after acquiring an additional 100,825 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $764,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $771,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 57.6% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 185,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,576,000 after purchasing an additional 67,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

