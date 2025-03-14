Insider Buying: LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) COO Acquires 21,045 Shares of Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) COO Scott Peyree bought 21,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $877,366.05. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 76,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,124.40. The trade was a 37.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

LendingTree Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ TREE opened at $46.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.36 million, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 2.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TREE shares. Northland Capmk raised shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in LendingTree by 77.0% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LendingTree by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in LendingTree by 248.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

