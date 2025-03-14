Insider Buying: Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) CEO Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) CEO Ali Kashani bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $20,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,228,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,117,636.20. This trade represents a 0.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ali Kashani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Ali Kashani sold 3,713 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $34,196.73.

On Monday, January 6th, Ali Kashani sold 37,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $793,500.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Ali Kashani sold 7,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $129,225.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Ali Kashani sold 7,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $123,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Ali Kashani sold 5,000 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $36,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Ali Kashani sold 1,008 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $16,178.40.

On Monday, December 16th, Ali Kashani sold 22,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $335,925.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $31,200.00.

Serve Robotics stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.97 million and a PE ratio of -5.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57. Serve Robotics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SERV. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Separately, Northland Securities set a $23.00 target price on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Serve Robotics presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

