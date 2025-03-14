Insider Buying: Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) CEO Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2025

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERVGet Free Report) CEO Ali Kashani bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $20,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,228,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,117,636.20. This trade represents a 0.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ali Kashani also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 27th, Ali Kashani sold 3,713 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $34,196.73.
  • On Monday, January 6th, Ali Kashani sold 37,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $793,500.00.
  • On Friday, January 3rd, Ali Kashani sold 7,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $129,225.00.
  • On Thursday, December 26th, Ali Kashani sold 7,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $123,750.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 24th, Ali Kashani sold 5,000 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00.
  • On Friday, December 20th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $36,750.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 18th, Ali Kashani sold 1,008 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $16,178.40.
  • On Monday, December 16th, Ali Kashani sold 22,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $335,925.00.
  • On Friday, December 13th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $31,200.00.

Serve Robotics Stock Performance

Serve Robotics stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.97 million and a PE ratio of -5.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57. Serve Robotics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SERV. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities set a $23.00 target price on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Serve Robotics presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Read Our Latest Report on SERV

About Serve Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV)

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.