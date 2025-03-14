Insider Buying: SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Acquires 13,886 Shares of Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Beach acquired 13,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £36,103.60 ($46,766.32).
Andrew Beach also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 17th, Andrew Beach bought 9,436 shares of SThree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £25,005.40 ($32,390.41).
SThree Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of STEM opened at GBX 259 ($3.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of £338.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 262.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 325.67. SThree plc has a 52-week low of GBX 221.50 ($2.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 457.50 ($5.93).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on STEM shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.05) price objective on shares of SThree in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.89) price target on shares of SThree in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SThree
SThree Company Profile
SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the only global specialist talent partner focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (‘STEM’), providing permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of over 7,200 clients across 11 countries. Our Group’s c.2,600 staff cover the Technology, Life Sciences and Engineering sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SThree
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.