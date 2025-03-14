Insider Buying: SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Acquires 13,886 Shares of Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Beach acquired 13,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £36,103.60 ($46,766.32).

Andrew Beach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Andrew Beach bought 9,436 shares of SThree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £25,005.40 ($32,390.41).

SThree Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of STEM opened at GBX 259 ($3.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of £338.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 262.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 325.67. SThree plc has a 52-week low of GBX 221.50 ($2.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 457.50 ($5.93).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SThree ( LON:STEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported GBX 37.40 ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. SThree had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 3.33%. Analysts predict that SThree plc will post 38.490881 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STEM shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.05) price objective on shares of SThree in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.89) price target on shares of SThree in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the only global specialist talent partner focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (‘STEM’), providing permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of over 7,200 clients across 11 countries. Our Group’s c.2,600 staff cover the Technology, Life Sciences and Engineering sectors.

