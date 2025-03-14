Insider Buying: Westgold Resources Limited (ASX:WGX) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Westgold Resources Limited (ASX:WGX – Get Free Report) insider Wayne Bramwell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.48 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,800.00 ($15,597.48).

Westgold Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Westgold Resources Company Profile

Westgold Resources Limited engages in the exploration, operation, development, mining, and treatment of gold assets primarily in Western Australia. The company’s assets include Bryah Operations, Murchison Operations, Meekatharra Gold Operations, and Cue Gold Operations that comprise various mining titles covering 1,300 square kilometers in the Murchison region.

