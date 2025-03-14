Insider Buying: Westgold Resources Limited (ASX:WGX) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Westgold Resources Limited (ASX:WGX – Get Free Report) insider Wayne Bramwell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.48 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,800.00 ($15,597.48).
Westgold Resources Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Westgold Resources Company Profile
