Insider Selling: Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) CAO Sells 443 Shares of Stock

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,745.11. This trade represents a 19.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $417.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.33. The stock has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.21 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $405.40 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,485,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,926,028,000 after purchasing an additional 138,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,687,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,759,000 after acquiring an additional 129,709 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,618,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,004,000 after purchasing an additional 464,137 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,355,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,556,000 after buying an additional 1,893,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,447,000 after purchasing an additional 115,971 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

