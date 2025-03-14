Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells 2,663 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $115.58 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The company has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

