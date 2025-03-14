Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells 9,745 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $2,332,075.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,289.75. This represents a 50.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kaushik Ghoshal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,113 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $2,145,200.20.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $219.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.84. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.19 and a twelve month high of $263.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,173,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,156,089,000 after acquiring an additional 160,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ResMed by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,261,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,590,000 after purchasing an additional 116,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $899,860,000 after purchasing an additional 85,270 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,325,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $531,706,000 after purchasing an additional 566,046 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,702,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $389,365,000 after purchasing an additional 290,664 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RMD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.82.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

