Insider Selling: Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Director Sells 72,500 Shares of Stock

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Glenn Manner sold 72,500 shares of Sintana Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$50,750.00.

Sintana Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of SEI opened at C$0.64 on Friday. Sintana Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$238.90 million, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.87.

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

