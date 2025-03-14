Insider Selling: Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Director Sells 72,500 Shares of Stock

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Glenn Manner sold 72,500 shares of Sintana Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$50,750.00.
Sintana Energy Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of SEI opened at C$0.64 on Friday. Sintana Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$238.90 million, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.87.
About Sintana Energy
