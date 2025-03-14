Insider Selling: TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Insider Sells 15,460 Shares of Stock

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) insider Jarrod Johnson sold 15,460 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $204,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TaskUs Stock Performance

TaskUs stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $19.60.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). TaskUs had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $274.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Think Investments LP boosted its position in TaskUs by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 2,881,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,813,000 after buying an additional 364,608 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 957,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after acquiring an additional 69,704 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 742,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TaskUs by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TaskUs by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 23,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

TASK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TaskUs from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TASK

TaskUs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.