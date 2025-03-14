Insider Selling: The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Insider Sells $3,182,080.00 in Stock

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $3,182,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,920. The trade was a 42.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.2 %

CI opened at $311.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.14 and its 200-day moving average is $317.06. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $262.03 and a 1-year high of $370.83.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.35%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.