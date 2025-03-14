Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $125,000 in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Vert Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 55,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Empire State Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 10,000 shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,750.70. This trade represents a 10.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESRT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of ESRT opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.62 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 2.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

