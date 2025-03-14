Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires 24,245 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 334,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,245 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 1.4% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $40,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,548,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,589,000 after buying an additional 64,450 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,483,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $60,034,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,622,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,833,000 after buying an additional 124,348 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth $706,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $108.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.51. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $95.84 and a 1 year high of $128.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0251 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

