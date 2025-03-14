Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires 80,600 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11,514.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,600 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.4 %

CL opened at $90.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.93. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.