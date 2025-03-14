Intact Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,740 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 25.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $71.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.91 and a 200 day moving average of $68.87. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $75.06.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $147,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,306,349.87. This trade represents a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 28,750 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $1,893,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,486,285.15. The trade was a 16.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,950 shares of company stock worth $2,682,720. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

