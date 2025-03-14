Intact Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,219,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239,670 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Veren were worth $16,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRN. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,155,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Veren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,322,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Veren by 194.2% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,731,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after buying an additional 1,143,159 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,734,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Veren by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,217,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after buying an additional 1,078,596 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veren Stock Down 1.9 %

VRN stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. Veren Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61.

Veren Cuts Dividend

About Veren

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Veren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

