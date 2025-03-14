Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of LUNR opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70. Intuitive Machines has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

In other Intuitive Machines news, insider Steven Vontur sold 4,528 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $88,748.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,731.20. This trade represents a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 377,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $6,935,804.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,128,992.80. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 393,659 shares of company stock worth $7,262,364. Insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter worth $33,255,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 3,991.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,161,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,706 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Machines by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,220,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after purchasing an additional 609,118 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,133,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

