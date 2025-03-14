Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 48,401 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 37,108 shares.The stock last traded at $47.75 and had previously closed at $48.20.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $775.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.74.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,577,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.