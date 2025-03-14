Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March 14th (AFCG, BWA, CMRE, CPRT, EFX, IESC, IOSP, PGR, SNFCA, STRO)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 14th:

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $265.00 target price on the stock.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) was downgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $268.00 target price on the stock.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

