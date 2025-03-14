Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 15,221 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 11% compared to the average volume of 13,771 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Futu by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 117,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Futu by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 42,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 24,355 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Futu by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 29,401 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,100,000. Finally, Monolith Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,217,000.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Futu from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

NASDAQ:FUTU traded up $11.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.63. 3,997,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,114. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.60. Futu has a 12 month low of $51.80 and a 12 month high of $130.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

