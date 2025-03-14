Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Upgraded by Mizuho to “Outperform” Rating

Mizuho upgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on INVH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.65.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

INVH opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $659.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 23,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

