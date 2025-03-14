IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of IO Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in IO Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of IO Biotech by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.
