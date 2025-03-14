Iress Limited (ASX:IRE) Insider Acquires A$271,201.72 in Stock

Iress Limited (ASX:IRE – Get Free Report) insider Marcus Price acquired 34,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$7.88 ($4.96) per share, with a total value of A$271,201.72 ($170,567.12).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Iress’s payout ratio is 511.11%.

Iress Limited engages in the designing and developing software and services for the financial services industry in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom and Europe, Africa, and North America. It offers client management, business automation, portfolio data, research, financial planning tools, scaled advice journeys, digital client solutions, data-driven compliance and analytics, and regulatory obligations management solutions; and market data, trading interfaces, order and execution management, smart order routing, FIX services, portfolio management, securities lending, analytical tools, algorithmic trading, market making, CFD clearing, post trade solutions, and trading and market data APIs.

