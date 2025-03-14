Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $182.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.14 and a 200 day moving average of $190.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $168.85 and a 1 year high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

