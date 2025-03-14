Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,162 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 16,833 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Starbucks by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,356 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,451 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Starbucks by 434.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,897 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 16,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $96.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.20. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $109.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

