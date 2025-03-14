Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,679.09. The trade was a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total transaction of $5,358,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,187,351. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.79.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $642.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $607.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $569.97. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $663.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

