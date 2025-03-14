Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $173.60 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.11 and a 1-year high of $220.38. The company has a market capitalization of $157.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $19,175,930.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $80,872,804.41. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

