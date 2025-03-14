Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 220 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 112,233.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $668,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,854,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intuit by 99.6% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 625,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,487,000 after purchasing an additional 312,212 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,984,000 after purchasing an additional 268,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Intuit by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,429,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $898,344,000 after buying an additional 245,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $581.32 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $553.24 and a 12-month high of $714.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $598.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.10, for a total value of $47,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,457.60. This trade represents a 67.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.50, for a total transaction of $68,506.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,804. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,301 shares of company stock valued at $121,470,200. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.61.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

