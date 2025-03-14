Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 392 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 1.7% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion lifted its holdings in Accenture by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 69,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,349,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 691.1% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,993,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 541,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,599,000 after buying an additional 244,967 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CFO Angie Y. Park sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.38, for a total value of $242,750.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,892.12. The trade was a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.47, for a total value of $3,468,574.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,625.26. The trade was a 42.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,280 shares of company stock worth $8,316,190 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock opened at $316.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $17.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Accenture from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.96.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

