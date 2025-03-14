Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 816 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 129,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,139,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 419.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,933.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,903,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,478,000 after buying an additional 3,775,150 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYG opened at $78.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.44. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.37. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.46.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

