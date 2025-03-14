Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 89 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. KLA accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in KLA by 82.3% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $681.50 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $609.40 and a 52 week high of $896.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $725.69 and its 200-day moving average is $707.73. The firm has a market cap of $90.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $703.00 to $748.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $831.68.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

