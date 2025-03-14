iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,380,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,561,000 after purchasing an additional 538,899 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,010,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 663,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,533,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,476,000. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $133.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $123.60 and a 1 year high of $150.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

