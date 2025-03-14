Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 121.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,988,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,649,000 after acquiring an additional 449,161 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 15,913.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,977,000 after purchasing an additional 446,057 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,168,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $24,069,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 500,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,569,000 after purchasing an additional 127,874 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J opened at $118.99 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.95 and a 52 week high of $150.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on J. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.89.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

