Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $15.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.87.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.13. Asana has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In related news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 150,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $2,964,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,097,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,682,825.84. This trade represents a 12.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 27,233 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $591,228.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 733,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,931,992.05. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 723,300 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,068 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Asana by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

