John E. Davis Sells 15,100 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) insider John E. Davis sold 15,100 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $356,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,248.58. The trade was a 6.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AORT opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.74. Artivion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $32.33. The stock has a market cap of $986.28 million, a PE ratio of -1,172.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $97.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AORT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Artivion from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Artivion by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Artivion by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

