John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Down 47.3% in February

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the February 13th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $19.43.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,786,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 193,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 18,482 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 260,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.