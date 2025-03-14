John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Down 47.3% in February

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the February 13th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $19.43.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.