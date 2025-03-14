Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $48.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.