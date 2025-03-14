Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Herc by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 3.8% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Herc by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Herc by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herc alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Herc from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.75.

Herc Price Performance

Herc stock opened at $122.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.95. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $246.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.84 million. Herc had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 26.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 37.79%.

Herc Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.