Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $348,000 Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.69.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $292.66 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.31 and a 1-year high of $369.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.01.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 112.89%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

