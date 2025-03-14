Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 376 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other news, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 264,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,287,295.20. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.30.

View Our Latest Report on FOUR

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $84.23 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.60 and its 200-day moving average is $99.34.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.