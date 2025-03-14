Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $484,000 Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 140.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,908,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,409,000 after buying an additional 1,698,155 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 740,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,006,000 after acquiring an additional 525,504 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,684,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,075,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,937,000 after purchasing an additional 258,656 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,046,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shane M. Okelly bought 1,500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $55,185.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,021.59. The trade was a 0.83 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 14,640 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.15 per share, with a total value of $499,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,490.50. This represents a 75.35 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.13.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $88.56.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently -17.86%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

