Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.5% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 150,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,835,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. This trade represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $62,928.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.33.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.93 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $169.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 74.59%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

