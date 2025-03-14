Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06, Zacks reports. Joint had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 13.95%.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $10.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.93 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.61. Joint has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $17.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

