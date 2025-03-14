Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM) CEO Sells $246,847.71 in Stock

Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) CEO Claude Maraoui sold 49,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $246,847.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,003,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,035,766.47. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Claude Maraoui also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 7th, Claude Maraoui sold 14,905 shares of Journey Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $74,674.05.
- On Wednesday, March 5th, Claude Maraoui sold 18,147 shares of Journey Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $93,094.11.
- On Monday, March 3rd, Claude Maraoui sold 23,508 shares of Journey Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $122,006.52.
Journey Medical Stock Up 0.6 %
DERM stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. Journey Medical Co. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $111.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10.
Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.
