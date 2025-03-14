Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM) CEO Sells $246,847.71 in Stock

Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) CEO Claude Maraoui sold 49,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $246,847.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,003,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,035,766.47. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Claude Maraoui also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Journey Medical alerts:

On Friday, March 7th, Claude Maraoui sold 14,905 shares of Journey Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $74,674.05.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Claude Maraoui sold 18,147 shares of Journey Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $93,094.11.

On Monday, March 3rd, Claude Maraoui sold 23,508 shares of Journey Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $122,006.52.

Journey Medical Stock Up 0.6 %

DERM stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. Journey Medical Co. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $111.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Journey Medical

Journey Medical Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Journey Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $6,747,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Journey Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Journey Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Journey Medical by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 13,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Journey Medical by 13.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.