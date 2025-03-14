JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Stock Price

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TALO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Talos Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

NYSE TALO opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $14.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,967,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,472 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,805,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Talos Energy by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,728,000 after purchasing an additional 841,414 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Talos Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,720,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,964,000 after purchasing an additional 763,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 1,229.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 792,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 732,904 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

