JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stake Raised by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 23,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 247,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.53 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.52.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

