Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.30 Million Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 284,968 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 320,700 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 87,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 55,379 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 367,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 33,651 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First BanCorp. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

FBP opened at $17.66 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.06.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Carlos Power sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $214,160.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,606.50. The trade was a 5.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading

