Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.74 Million Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 239,200 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in JOYY by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in JOYY by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YY stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average is $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.21. JOYY Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $55.31.

Several brokerages recently commented on YY. Benchmark raised JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

