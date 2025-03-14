Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $9.16 Million Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 377,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,373 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $9,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,641,000 after acquiring an additional 31,212 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth $336,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 44.3% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 168,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 411.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 172,779 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 701,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 8,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $176,751.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,878,007 shares in the company, valued at $233,877,150.50. The trade was a 0.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 910,843 shares of company stock valued at $15,509,972 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAA opened at $17.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $52.68. The firm has a market cap of $858.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 0.66.

STAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

