Kaspa (KAS) Price Tops $0.0764 on Major Exchanges

Kaspa (KAS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, Kaspa has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and approximately $73.06 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0764 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84,571.77 or 1.00197502 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83,649.24 or 0.98801045 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 25,857,609,536 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 25,854,944,504.209316. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.07134391 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $53,055,369.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 25,854,944,504.209316. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.07134391 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $53,055,369.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org."

